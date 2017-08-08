Hampden DA: 6 kilos of heroin, guns, cars seized during raids

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation into what the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office is calling a “high-level heroin trafficking organization” has led to multiple arrests and the massive seizure of drugs, guns, and cars.

According to Hampden County DA spokesman Jim Leydon, ten suspects were arrested during simultaneous raids Monday. Leydon told 22News the drug bust on Cherrelyn Street Monday morning was a part of this investigation.

Leydon says investigators seized six kilos of heroin, as well as 4,500 ready-for-sale bags of the drug, six firearms, and four vehicles during the raids. He said the six kilos of heroin is equivalent to more than 450,000 bags of heroin on the street.

More information is expected to be released later this afternoon during a news conference with the Hampden County District Attorney, Massachusetts State Police, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Springfield.

22News will live stream the news conference right here on WWLP.com at 2PM.