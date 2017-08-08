Group pushing to repeal Massachusetts’ transgender non-discrimination law

BOSTON (WWLP) – A group of Massachusetts residents is pushing to repeal the state’s transgender non-discrimination law.

A group called Keep Massachusetts Safe is leading the campaign to repeal transgender non-discrimination law by taking the issue directly to voters on the 2018 ballot.

Under current Massachusetts law, transgender people have the right to use public accommodations, like restrooms or locker rooms consistent with their gender identity.

Governor Charlie Baker signed the bill into law last year. Residents who opposed the legislation filed a repeal initiative and gathered the necessary 32,000 signatures to get the issue on the 2018 ballot.

Keep Massachusetts Safe is leading the campaign with concerns over privacy and safety of women and children.

Transgender rights advocates hope Massachusetts residents will vote to protect transgender rights and help prevent discrimination.

“I think that, at the end of the day, come November 2018, a majority of Massachusetts voters will stand up and say, transgender rights are human rights and human rights are something that we value at the state-wide level,” said Mason Dunn, executive director of Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition.

You’ll have the option to vote to support the current law or repeal the law in November 2018.