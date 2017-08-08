Funeral held for Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Mike Andrews

SPRINGFIELD,Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people, including police officers from across the state, paid their respects to Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Michael Andrews Tuesday morning.

A funeral for Andrews was held at St. John’s Congregational Church in Springfield. Andrews died of cancer last week.

He had been part of the State Police Detective Unit for Hampshire and Franklin Counties.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi told 22News, he was a devoted family man, who will be greatly missed.

“If you asked anyone who knew Mike, he was not just a great coworker, but he was the life of the party, a devoted father, devoted husband, and we’re going to miss him in the law enforcement community, tremendously,” Cocchi said.

Andrews received an outpouring of support and concern from the public, with a GoFundMe page raising more than $110,000 in donations to pay for his medical expenses (the initial goal was $55,000).

Andrews leaves behind a wife and daughter.