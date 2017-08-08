Former police officer arraigned on child porn charge

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts police officer has been arraigned on a federal child pornography charge.

A not guilty plea was entered Monday for Richard Woodhead, but the former Attleboro police sergeant has a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty at a later date.

The 54-year-old is accused of trying to obtain child porn. He was arrested by federal authorities at his home April 6. He was placed on administrative leave and has since retired.

Woodhead is currently free on bail, but confined to his home. A judge did not rule Monday on a request from his lawyer to place him under curfew instead.

His lawyer has called explicit telephone conversations Woodhead had with an undercover agent “obscene sexual fantasies.”