Eldercare services available in Massachusetts

By Published: Updated:
Beautiful young girl-volunteer and handsome old man are playing chess and smiling

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Are you getting older and are concerned that you won’t be able to live at home for much longer? Well you might be entitled to several services to keep you at home, including home delivered meals, homemaking, medication management, personal care, transportation, and much more. Brenda Bronner, Home Care Director at WestMass ElderCare, and Season Bryant, Community Options Coordinator at WestMass Eldercare, explained the services available. WestMass ElderCare’s mission is to preserve an individual’s dignity, independence, and quality of life in the community.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s