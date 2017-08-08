Eldercare services available in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Are you getting older and are concerned that you won’t be able to live at home for much longer? Well you might be entitled to several services to keep you at home, including home delivered meals, homemaking, medication management, personal care, transportation, and much more. Brenda Bronner, Home Care Director at WestMass ElderCare, and Season Bryant, Community Options Coordinator at WestMass Eldercare, explained the services available. WestMass ElderCare’s mission is to preserve an individual’s dignity, independence, and quality of life in the community.

Advertisement