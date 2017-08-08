“Dukes of Hazzard” star Tom Wopat expresses regrets after arrest

FILE - In this June 15, 2008 file photo, actor Tom Wopat arrives at the 62nd Annual Tony Awards in New York. Wopat, 65, who played Luke Duke in the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard," is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Waltham, Mass., District Court. on indecent assault and battery, and drug charges. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, file)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – “Dukes of Hazzard” star Tom Wopat said he’ll be taking time to address his ongoing struggle with substance abuse following his arrest on indecent assault and battery charges.

Wopat pleaded not guilty to grabbing a woman’s butt in a local production he was supposed to star-in in Waltham.

Police said they found cocaine in his car.

Wopat issued a statement on Tuesday, expressing “his deepest regrets” to friends, family and   fans” for the “unfortunate events” but “firmly he denied any wrongdoing.”

