“Dukes of Hazzard” star Tom Wopat expresses regrets after arrest

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – “Dukes of Hazzard” star Tom Wopat said he’ll be taking time to address his ongoing struggle with substance abuse following his arrest on indecent assault and battery charges.

Wopat pleaded not guilty to grabbing a woman’s butt in a local production he was supposed to star-in in Waltham.

Police said they found cocaine in his car.

Wopat issued a statement on Tuesday, expressing “his deepest regrets” to friends, family and fans” for the “unfortunate events” but “firmly he denied any wrongdoing.”