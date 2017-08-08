Chicopee kidnapping suspect due in court Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of triggering an Amber Alert in Chicopee last month is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

Joshua Calcorzi allegedly took his 1-year-old son from his Chicopee home back in July. He’s also accused of stabbing the boy’s mother before leaving the house.

Calcorzi was caught in Newington, Connecticut, with the child hours later.

He’s now facing several charges, including armed assault, assault to murder, and kidnapping and endangering a minor.

A $2 million bail was set for Calcorzi at his July 10 arraignment in Connecticut. Since then, he’s been awaiting extradition to Massachusetts.

