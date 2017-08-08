Catholic family day at Six Flags

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP)- A day of family fun and faith for Catholic families at Six Flags today.

The annual Catholic Youth and Family Day started with a live Mass in the Picnic Grove at 9:30 before children and families made their way over to a day of fun at the park.

Mass was hosted by the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, Reverend Mitchell T. Rozanski.

“During these carefree days of summer, it’s good to relax and experience God’s joy amidst all the rides ,food, and fun found at Six Flags”, he says. “I am grateful for this opportunity to gather with Catholic youth and families as they begin their day with a special liturgy in the picnic grove…”

The day was meant to celebrate community and faith and teach children how to live out their faith in their everyday lives.

“They can still live that in the manner that they’re having fun”, says the Director of Youth Formation of the Springfield Diocese, Gina Czerwinski. “So the way they’re welcoming other people, maybe picking up trash along the way, or saying thank you to one of the ride operators. Just the way that they’re acting and behaving.”

The annual event is a way for kids from other churches around New England to meet each other.

It’s also open to the public. A package ticket gets you entrance into the park and lunch.