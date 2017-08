HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a car fire on I-91 northbound near Exit 15.

Trooper Paul Sullivan of the Holyoke Police Department told 22News the call about a car on fire came in around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Trooper Sullivan said the fire department and police were at the location.

No injuries were reported.

There is also no word on any road closures.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.