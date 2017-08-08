Bars, restaurants looking forward to the return of football

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – When the New England Patriots are on, it’s typically a good night for restaurants and bars where you can watch the game.

The Patriots will play their first preseason game against the Jaguars on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. The Super Bowl champs have been getting ready for the upcoming season, at training camp over the past couple of weeks.

Local restaurants and bars are looking forward to the beginning of the season and seeing all the Patriots fans.

“We’re going to get a whole crowd at the bar,” Nick Sarfaty-Jackson a host at FitzWilly’s told 22News. “People will get really excited can’t wait to see the GOAT back in action. We made a lot of good acquisitions for this season so we will see what happens.”

Sarfaty-Jackson told 22News they typically sell more food and alcohol when the Patriots are playing.

You can watch all four of the Pats’ Preseason games right here on 22News. Kickoff is Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.