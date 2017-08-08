Amherst “listens” to residents about new school plan

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst took another step toward building a new elementary school in town.

More than 60 people attended the Amherst School Committee’s “listening session” Tuesday night.

They’re taking public input to determine the make-up of a committee to study the feasibility of a site to build a new Fort River School.

The current Fort River and Wildwood Schools are run down and in need of extensive repairs or replacement.

Parents told 22News it’s about more than just a new school.

“I think even though I have an interest in this because I have young kids,” said Amherst mother-of-two Ellen Boucher. “I think it has the potential to benefit the community more broadly in bringing in more people who are going to pay taxes, and keep the community vibrant.”

A second public listening session will be held September 14.