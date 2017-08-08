Activists concerned that state’s marijuana regulatory agency is underfunded

BOSTON (WWLP) – Marijuana reform activists question if there will be enough funding to set up the regulatory structure for the recreational marijuana industry.

The state allocated $2 million in the 2018 state budget to support costs associated with the regulation sales and possession of recreational marijuana. But cannabis reform activists are concerned that won’t be enough to get the system up and running.

Treasurer Deborah Goldberg estimates the Cannabis Control Commission will need about $10 million in the 2018 fiscal year to cover agency startup costs and structural expenses, including salaries.

The “Yes on 4” campaign’s Jim Borghesani told 22News that seed-to-sale and licensing software will cost $5.5 million alone.

“Right now, they have a budget of $2 million,” Borghesani explained. “That doesn’t even cover the software, much less the personnel, the rent, the furniture, all the other stuff that any agency needs. So funding is extremely important.”

Under the state’s marijuana law, initial appointments to the Cannabis Control Commission must be made by September 1.