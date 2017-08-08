Above average hurricane season 2017

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Colorado State University is predicting a more active hurricane season. 22News is working for you with what this means here in western Massachusetts.

Hurricane season started June 1st and runs through November 30th. But peak season is mid august through late October and we’re already seeing some action in the Atlantic.

Researchers at Colorado State University is predicting a total of 16 named storms and 8 hurricanes this season. The average is 12 named storms and 6 major hurricanes.

They’re forecasting more hurricanes because warmer ocean temperatures fuel storms, and we’re not dealing with El Nino right now. Winds associated with an El Nino helps to break up a lot of the hurricanes.

Triple-A told 22News there are steps you can take if you plan to travel down south this summer. Stephen Brochu, Vice President of AAA Pioneer Valley, told 22News, “Typically what they want to do is make sure they buy trip insurance prior to any type of warnings or watches posted so if they know they will be traveling during hurricane season whether its to the Caribbean or those typical areas they want to purchase it beforehand.”

Here in western Massachusetts, You can stay prepared by having a plan in place. August 2011 is a prime example of why residents need to stay alert after Tropical Storm Irene flooded many areas here in western Massachusetts.