$5,000 reward for information leading FBI to “One Minute Bandit”

BOSTON (WWLP) – The FBI Boston Division is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of a man dubbed the “One Minute Bandit.”

According to a news release sent to 22News by the FBI, the suspect is accused of robbing 10 banks in the Greater Boston area over the last year. He’s described as being a white man in his 40s or 50s, who is around 5’7″ – 5’8″ tall with a medium build.

In each robbery, the suspect allegedly passed notes to the tellers, threatened a weapon, and demanded cash. FBI Boston Division spokesperson Kristen Setera says the “One Minute Bandit” told each teller they had exactly one minute to empty their drawers and give him money.

According to the FBI, the man is allegedly responsible for the following robberies:

December 6, 2016, at approximately 2:53 p.m., Citizens Bank, 73 Tremont Street, Boston, Massachusetts

December 16, 2016, at approximately 3:51 a.m., Eastern Bank, 1 Brattle Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts

December 22, 2016, at approximately 3:15 p.m., People’s United Bank, 50 Milk Street, Boston, Massachusetts

January 3, 2017, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Eastern Bank, 250 Elm Street, Somerville, Massachusetts

January 10, 2017, at approximately 2:42 p.m., Webster Bank, 100 Cambridge Street, Boston, Massachusetts

January 10, 2017, at approximately 3:47 p.m., Cambridge Savings Bank, 53 White Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts

February 10, 2017, at approximately 3:54 p.m., Webster Bank, 100 Cambridge Street, Boston, Massachusetts

March 8, 2017, at approximately 3:28 p.m., TD Bank, 235 Alewife Brook Parkway, Cambridge, Massachusetts

March 10, 2017, at approximately 2:31 p.m., Eastern Bank, 250 Elm Street, Somerville, Massachusetts

July 24, 2017, at approximately 3:14 p.m., Eastern Bank, 250 Elm Street, Somerville, Massachusetts

“We’re seeking the public’s help in identifying this serial bank robber because at this point in time we have exhausted all of our investigative leads, and we want to put an end to his alleged crime spree before somebody gets hurt,” Special Agent Christian Fierabend said in a release sent to 22News.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force at 1-857-386-2000. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.