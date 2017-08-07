Westfield International Airshow Preview

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- 60,000 people a day are expected to be at the Westfield Air Show this weekend.

A Century’s Worth of Air Power is the theme of this year’s Westfield International Airshow.

The event will showcase phases of planes starting with World War II with a B-25 bomber demonstration, into the Korean and Vietnam war eras with a T-33 and F-18 demo.

The show will finish off with the famous Thunderbirds.

Commander (Colonel) Jim Suhr

“I first decided I wanted to be an Air Force pilot when I went to an air show in 1976 and saw the Thunderbirds”, says Commander Jim Suhr. “I’m hoping I can find some kids who are that same age and get them excited about being an air force pilot someday just like I did.”

The Air National Guard wants to make sure that everyone has a fun and stress free time at this year’s Westfield International Air Show. That’s why they’re going to showcase a century’s worth of fighter planes and do their best to control all of the traffic.

Christopher McCrary, Installation of Emergency Management

“Our motto in emergency management is hope for the best but prepare for the worst, so that’s what we’ve done”, says Master Sergeant Christopher McCrary, head of the Installation of Emergency Management.

The base has teamed up with local and state municipalities to ensure parking is open at 6:30 every morning of the show and that multiple lanes are going into each parking lot.

Handicapped parking is available with golf cart shuttles for anyone who needs extra assistance getting to and from the show.

Other than accessibility, safety is a major factor.

Vincent Heitman Security Forces Commander 44:36-44:43

“Fully integrated law enforcement agency here”, says Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Heitman, the Security Forces Commander. “Just make sure that if they have an issue to let us know. If you see something, say something, and just be ready to have a good time.”

A list of prohibited items and security protocols for the show can be found here.