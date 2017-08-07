Vigil held for two killed in Monday morning Holyoke shooting

The suspected killer has not been identified or arrested

By Published:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The DA’s office said detectives are looking for a single shooter who killed two victims on the second floor rear porch at 570 South Summer Street around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

The suspected killer has not been identified or arrested, and identities of the two murder victims have not been made public.

A vigil was held for the victims Monday night at Carlos Vega Park. Vigil participants walked to South Summer Street and then back to the park.

“It’s tragic what happened in the city of south Holyoke, but south Holyoke is more than just this tragic event,” Efrain Vazquez, of Holyoke said. “Today’s vigil was more than just somebody getting shot but just to give these youth hope that this is more of a reason for them to want more to chase their dreams to chase their goals.”

