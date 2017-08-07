Valor – Sin Sonido Trailer

Valor Sin Sonido Trailer
Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – Valor premieres on The CW Springfield Monday, October 9th!

An elite unit of U.S. Army helicopter pilots called the Shadow Raiders are sent on a top secret mission that goes terribly awry. Only two members of the team return safely: Warrant Officer Nora Madani and her commanding officer, Captain Leland Gallo. Nora and Gallo grow closer, and soon find themselves torn between duty, honor and desire.

