Tulsa tornado leaves dozens injured

(KFOR) Dozens were injured when a tornado tore through portions of Tulsa early Sunday morning.

“I’m in awe that we’re alive,” said Sally Mangles, who was staying at a hotel that was hit by the storm. “I thank the lord because I’ve just never seen this in real person. You see it on the movies, you see it on the news, but in real life it’s really bad.”

The National Weather Service confirmed the storm damage in Tulsa was at least EF-2.

The tornado caused heavy damage to shopping centers, a hotel and even the Remington Tower, where glass and office furniture were blown out of the building.

Several people were rescued after the tornado hit a restaurant.

“Pretty severe. Lacerations, pretty serious lacerations,” said Stan May with the Tulsa Fire Department. “That wall pretty much came in on them and when that happened, the ceiling dropped down.”

