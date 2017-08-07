Survivor’s Tale: Two days in the desert

(KPNX) An Arizona who was stranded in the desert for two days recorded parts of the ordeal on his cell phone, and says he even drank his own urine to survive at one point.

It all started when Mick Ohman drove up to the mountain town of Crown King on Thursday, July 27. He decided to take the scenic route back to his home in Phoenix, but the road ended up being more of a rugged trail, filled with ravines and boulders and not meant for his two-wheel drive Honda CR-V.

“It was bouncing bad and all of a sudden my engine disengaged,” Ohman said. “I couldn’t go forward and couldn’t be backward.”

Ohman had destroyed his transmission. And he was stranded about 16 miles south of Crown King. He had no cell phone reception and a cooler filled with just one bottle of water, two beers, a sandwich and bagel chips — all in triple-digit temperatures.

“It got to the point that I couldn’t swallow and my throat would stick together. I would gag,” Ohman said.

“I was forced to drink my own urine at this point, in order to swallow. It wasn’t as obnoxious as I thought. It wasn’t salty, and it quenched my thirst. But it was warm. Straight from the tap, I guess,” he joked.

