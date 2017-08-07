Rescue Mission’s vandalized van affects food delivery to homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission has had to stop food deliveries and donation collections after their van was vandalized in their parking lot.

The Mission said a man was caught on camera last week breaking through their entrance gate and breaking into the van they used for “Operation Sunshine.”

The program delivers meals to the homeless in Springfield.

The vandal ripped out a security camera, and smashed one of the van’s windows.

They believe the thief was trying to hot wire the car, ripping apart the steering column and ignition in the process.

Derrick Nichols, a member of the program, told 22News, “There’s a lot of people counting on us, and counting on the van. We have a couple trucks out back, but we need to use this when the trucks are out on the road. We’re not able to get it where it needs to go, where the food needs to go”.

The Rescue Mission said the insurance company inspected the van on Sunday, but they aren’t sure when they’ll have it back up and running.