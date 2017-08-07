Sobriety checkpoint in Hampden County Thursday

Checkpoint could be anywhere in Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –  State Police are alerting drivers in western Massachusetts about their plan to set up a sobriety checkpoint later this week.

State Police Colonel Richard McKeon said in a release sent to 22News that it’ll take place somewhere in Hampden County Thursday and will continue into Friday.  The checkpoint will be operated during varied hours, and the selection of vehicles will not be random.

State police said the purpose of a sobriety checkpoint is to educate drivers and strengthen public awareness to the need of finding and removing drivers who operate under the influence from the roads.

