Silver Street in Greenfield to be closed this week

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Silver Street in Greenfield is scheduled to be closed off to drivers beginning Tuesday.

According to Greenfield police, crews will be milling, grading, and paving Silver Street from Tuesday to Friday. During that time, residents will have access to their driveways, but all other traffic will be diverted around Silver Street. Police say residents could also park at the high school or on side streets if they choose.

Silver Street will not be accessible via side streets, and Greenfield police say Chapman Street will also not be accessible.

Police are asking tractor trailers to use Main Street to travel through the area.