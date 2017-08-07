Sen. Markey to host public town hall event Monday in Springfield

Town hall to be held at Forest Park Middle School

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S. Senator Edward Markey (D-Mass.) is scheduled to host a public town hall event in Springfield Monday night.

The town hall is being held at Forest Park Middle School on Oakland Street from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Markey will be discussing the U.S. Senate’s latest actions on health care, immigration, job creation and the opioid crisis.

The senator is also expected to answer questions from the audience in attendance.

Doors are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m.

Can’t make it? 22News will be live streaming the event right here on WWLP.com. We’ll also have coverage on air on 22News Starting at 5:00 and on 22News at 10:00 and 11:00 p.m.

