Sean Spicer poses for picture at Fenway Park

(CNN) – Former White House Press Secretaru Sean Spicer appears to be enjoyng life outside the White House.

Kevin O’Keefe, who works in marketing for baseball’s Boston Red Sox, posted this photo on Twitter over the weekend.

My friends met (former) .@PressSec, Sean Spicer at the Red Sox game today. pic.twitter.com/oQxBRTUMJI — Kevin O'Keefe ⚾️🐘 (@imkevinokeefe) August 6, 2017

It shows Spicer posing with O’Keefe and others for a photo at Boston’s Fenway Park.

O’Keefe says Spicer was attending a Red Sox game with his family, and seemed to be in a good mood.

Spicer, a Rhode Island native, has long been public about his love for Boston and New England sports.

His Fenway Park visit comes two weeks after he resigned the White House following an often-tumultuous tenure as Press Secretary.