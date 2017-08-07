Purple Heart Day ceremony held in Longmeadow

Event held on Longmeadow Town Green

By Published:

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Longmeadow held their first Purple Heart Day Ceremony on the Town Green Monday morning.

The event was supported by a color guard unit from Westover Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol, a soldier detail from the 126th Brigade Support Battalion, and Boy Scout Troop #32.

The Purple Heart is the oldest award recognized by all military services.

22News Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei attended the ceremony Monday morning, watch highlights on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.

