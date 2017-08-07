Prescription drug take back box at Lee Police Department now by appointment only

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The prescription take back box located at the Lee Police Department is now only accessible by appointment, after police say they found needles inside the box.

“I cannot afford to lose an officer to a needle stick,” Lee police wrote in a Facebook post.

Lee police say officers found three sharps containers inside the prescription take back box Monday, two of which were the size of small trash cans. Residents wishing to drop off unwanted prescription medicine must now request to see an officer once they get to the police department to utilize the box.

Police acknowledged the process is more time consuming, but said the only other option is removing the box all together.