Pet Corner: Milo

Name: Milo

Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix

Age: 3 months old

Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Background:

Milo came to Dakin recently when he was discovered as a stray. He was cared for by a foster volunteer, so now he’s healthy and hearty enough to go to his new home. He’s 3 months old and filled with the typical kitten sweetness and sass. If you’re looking for a new friend, come on down to Dakin’s Springfield adoption center and talk to an adoption counselor about this tiny ray of sunshine!

Events/Other Topics

Clear the Shelters! – “Small” Pets adoption fees are half off for one day – Saturday, August 19 at both Dakin Adoption Centers in Springfield and Leverett

Dakin is proud to partner with WWLP and NBC Universal to promote “Clear the Shelters” on Saturday, August 19. To celebrate this effort to find shelter pets a home, we will be reducing the adoption fees for our “small” animals by 50%! Small animals include rabbits, guinea pigs, mice, hamsters, rats, chinchillas, ferrets and birds (based on availability).

