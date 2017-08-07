Pence for President?

(NBC News) – While President Trump is on a 17-day vacation, there’s a new report that Vice President Pence may be getting ready to take his place.

The Secretary of State’s overseas this morning, with this message for North Korea. “The best signal that North Korea could give us that they are prepared to talk would be to stop these missile launches,” said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Back home, the New York Times reports Vice President Pence is courting donors, collecting millions…

Laying the groundwork for his own possible presidential run in 2020.

In a statement Pence called that “laughable and absurd.” {So no concern he’s setting up a shadow campaign?} “Zero concern. That is complete fiction. That is complete fabrication,” said KellyAnne Conway, Counselor to the President.

Meantime, the Deputy Attorney General says leak investigations won’t target journalists

But the White House and congress could be fair game. “If we identify somebody, no matter what their position is, if they violated the law, in that case, warrants prosecution, will prosecute it. (Including White House officials and members of Congress?) Including anybody who breaks the law,” said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Even a top Obama official says he’s concerned. “The leaks right now are really bad. I’ve never seen it this bad. There should be a concerted effort to identify and go after leakers,” said Fmr. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.

The Justice Department has promised to triple investigations into government leaks.

This morning there are multiple reports that the special counsel investigating Russia has asked the White House for documents on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his dealings with foreign governments.