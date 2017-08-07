Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) The Holyoke Police Accident Reconstruction Unit was called in to investigate a pedestrian accident on Lower Westfield Road Monday Night.

“It happened in front of Sears Auto,” Holyoke Police Lt. Michael McMahon told 22News.

Several Police cruisers were still on site at 6:40 p.m. Monday at Lower Westfield Road near Whiting Farms Road.

Lt.. McMahon had very little information, except that an ambulance had rushed the victim to the hospital.

22News is covering this story and will post new information here and on 22News.