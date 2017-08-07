Patriots hold first joint practice with Jaguars

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The New England Patriots held their first joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, one of the biggest storylines, receiver Brandin Cooks putting on a show for a large group of Patriot fans in attendance. Rob Gronkowski is extremely pleased to have him on the field.

“He’s a great player, great dude and he works super hard. Not surprised at all to see him making plays like that you see how hard the kid works,” said Gronkowski.

Of course, the Patriots way is to use these joint practices as just another way to see what work needs to be done.

“It’s all work all the time so whether it be a game or on the practice field, it’s one hundred percent full throtle so we’re trying to get better today and we’re looking forward to tomorrow too,” said Receiver Danny Amendola.

“Definitely puts it up to another level. You’re facing a new opponent for the first time instead of your own teammates every single day and it’s just great tempo. The atmosphere picks up a little bit, the speed picks up, you’ve got to be more alert so it’s super beneficial for the team,” said Gronkowski.

Two more days of putting in work before the Patriots and the Jaguars preseason opener on Thursday.

You can watch the game on 22News at 7:30PM Thursday evening. Click here to see the full preseason schedule >>