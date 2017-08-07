Officials: Rwandan man linked to genocide charged with fraud

Teganya appeared in Boston federal court on Friday

BOSTON (AP) — Federal immigration officials say a Rwandan man suspected of participating in the African country’s 1994 genocide has been charged with immigration fraud and perjury in connection with his application for asylum in the U.S.

Court documents say Jean Leonard Teganya left Rwanda in July 1994 and later traveled to Canada. Officials say Canada rejected Teganya’s application for immigration benefits and ordered his deportation because he was complicit in atrocities committed during the genocide.

Officials say Teganya fled to the U.S. and was found in Houlton, Maine. They say he made false statements on documents to U.S. authorities by failing to disclose the extent of his alleged involvement in the genocide.

Teganya appeared Friday in Boston federal court. An immigration attorney representing Teganya couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

 

