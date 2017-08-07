Naked man charged with vehicle violations after police chase

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Police arrested a nearly naked man outside the hospital over the weekend.

Northampton Police arrested a 25-year-old man who, they said, took off in one of their police cruisers, wearing only his underpants.

Northampton Police Sgt. Tim Matkowski told 22News they received a call around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning of a 25-year-old man running around in his underwear in the Cooley Dickinson Hospital parking lot.

Police said they chased him into the woods behind the hospital.

The man then came out of the woods and allegedly stole a police cruiser.

After a low speed chase, police captured and arrested him near the entrance to the hospital.

“If the man is sick or he’s got a family, I really felt sorry for the guy because it’s sad when you see somebody running the streets in his underwear,” said Nilda Nieves of Northampton.

The suspect was charged with several motor vehicle violations. Police have not publically identified him.

He was supposed to be arraigned Monday, but the clerk said it was postponed due to personal reasons concerning the suspect.