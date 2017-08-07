Multiple arrested in alleged drug bust in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple suspects have been arrested on Cherrelyn Street in Springfield Monday morning in connection to an alleged drug bust.

Massachusetts State Police Captain Chris Wilcox told 22News six suspects were arrested in connection to the bust.

It’s unclear what type of drugs were involved at this time.

Neighbors told 22News they saw the suspects taken from a home on Cherrelyn Street around 6:00 a.m.

Our 22News crews saw local and state police investigating the alleged bust.

