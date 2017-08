SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday night’s “Movies in the Park” showing of Tarzan at Kenefick Park in Springfield has been postponed due to the concern for rain.

According to a release sent to 22News by Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office, the movie is being rescheduled to next Monday, August 14, at 8:15 p.m. at Kenefick Park.

Disney-Pixar’s Up is still scheduled to play this Wednesday night at Blunt Park.

These are the final two showings of the city’s “Movies in the Park” summer series.