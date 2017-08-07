Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots both above $300 million

(WWLP) – Feeling lucky? You have two chances at winning more than $300 million this week.

The Mega Millions jackpot is sitting at an estimated $346 million, while the Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $307 million.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot will be announced Tuesday night at 11:00. The $346 million jackpot is the game’s highest since last July, and has a cash option of $216.1 million. Mega Millions tickets are $1 each and are available until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. To play, you must buy your $2 Powerball tickets by 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. The game’s $307 million jackpot has a cash option of $193.2 million.