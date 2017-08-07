Living with wildlife in Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Although the eastern coyote is well established throughout Massachusetts. Residents are seeing them now more than ever before.

Residents in one West Springfield neighborhood said they’ve recently seen coyotes too close for comfort.

Karen Tetrault of West Springfield told 22News having coyotes around makes her nervous.

“I’m glad I don’t have little children because you wouldn’t want them in the back yard,” said Tetrault. “But they say if you don’t bother them they won’t bother you.”

Coyotes survive in suburban, urban and rural areas, eating any food they can find.

Tetrault told 22News her neighbors saw coyotes eating from a pear tree in her backyard.

Most coyotes being seen are roaming around for food. You’re more susceptible to getting a visit from one if they cant find it in your backyard.

Connecticut Valley Wildlife District Manager, Ralph Taylor told 22News that there are abundant numbers of coyotes across Massachusetts right out to the tip of Cape Cod. The only places that don’t see coyotes are the islands of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

“I think we’re going to continue to see them,” said Taylor. “They have certainly not reached their carrying capacity within the habitat they have.”

Taylor said that backyards and farms make even better habitat for coyotes.

Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife advises you to keep your pets on a leash outdoors, and secured indoors the rest of the time. And only feed them in the house.

Many people are mistaking Gray Fox for coyotes.