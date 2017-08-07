Insurance companies claim boat sinking was no accident

Rachel Nunes Published:
Nathan Carman (WTNH)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Vermont native Nathan Carman will face questioning Monday regarding the circumstances that caused his boat to sink in 2016.

Carman was on board his fishing boat “Chicken Pox” with his mother when it sank, causing him to spend seven days on an inflatable life raft. His mother was never found.

The companies that insured the boat are now claiming that the sinking was not accidental as Carman originally claimed. The Brattleboro Reformer out of Carman’s native Vermont reports that the insurance company has reason to believe Carman made modifications to the boat which caused it to sink.

The Reformer also reported that the attorneys for the insurance companies have asked a federal judge to allow questioning related to the unsolved murder of Carman’s grandfather. Carman was a person of interest at the time but was never formally charged.

A conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday in U.S. District Court in Providence.

