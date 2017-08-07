Informal sessions on Beacon Hill scheduled for August

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers are on summer recess for August, but that doesn’t mean the lawmaking process stops entirely.

Formal sessions, where the full legislature meets typically to debate or vote on legislation, are not scheduled this month.

However, lawmakers can still meet in informal sessions, which helps keep bills moving along in the process.

The legislature can schedule informal sessions where they usually take up non-controversial legislation and help ensure bills are moving along in the process.

“If we didn’t meet, they would just come to a halt,” State Sen. Cindy Friedman explained. “So the informal sessions allow us to continue with housekeeping.”

Usually, only a small group of lawmakers attend informal sessions, but decisions can hold quite some weight; if lawmakers vote on a bill during an informal session, it only takes one legislator to kill a bill.

Over summer recess, lawmakers have moved several new bills into committee, including proposals that would establish a sales tax holiday for this year and update that state’s immigration enforcement policies.