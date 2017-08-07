2 dead in Holyoke shooting

Shooting happened in area of 560 South Summer Street

By Published: Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are investigating, after two people were killed in what a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office calls an “apparent double homicide.”

Holyoke Police Sgt. Jeff Joniec told 22News police were called to the area of 560 South Summer Street around 1:00 a.m. He said at least two people were wounded in the shooting.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that both of those victims have died.

Police cruisers and ambulances filled the street as police taped off sections of the neighborhood. 22News saw people in the area visibly upset, crying in the street.

Joniec said Holyoke Police Detectives and Massachusetts State Police were called in to investigate the shooting.

We’ll bring you any new information as it becomes available on air and online at WWLP.com

