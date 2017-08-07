Federal money to fund addiction treatment at 5 Massachusetts jails

BOSTON (SHNS) – A new program at five county jails in Massachusetts will offer opioid addiction treatment to prisoners approaching their release dates, aiming to address the needs of a population that is over 50 times more likely to fatally overdose than the general public.

A total of $500,000 in federal funding will be awarded to houses of correction in Bristol, Franklin, Hampden, Middlesex and Worcester counties to support access to medication-assisted treatment and connections to community-based treatment and recovery services, the Baker administration announced Monday.

Inmates at the five jails who have been diagnosed with opioid use disorder and are due to be released within 60 days will be eligible to receive a clinical assessment and be assigned a case manager who will develop a treatment and recovery plan, including treatment with medications like buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone when appropriate, officials said.

Each participant will be able to receive case management, treatment and recovery supports for up to a year after their release.

As a population, former inmates face a particular risk of overdose deaths, particularly in the first month after their release, according to a 2016 state report. The Department of Public Health found that individuals recently released from Massachusetts prisons are 56 times more likely to die of an opioid-related overdose than the general public. A quarter of prison inmates in the state received treatment while incarcerated, which did not notably reduce the risk of fatal overdoses, the report said.

“To further reduce the opioid-related death rate, additional focus should be paid to those being released from Massachusetts prisons, and treatment opportunities should be standardized regardless of setting,” the report said.

New figures on opioid overdose deaths for the second quarter of 2017 are expected to be released this month. According to the DPH’s last quarterly opioid report, released in May, opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts continued to increase, with 1,933 confirmed in 2016 and 1,651 confirmed in 2015.

“The deadly heroin and opioid epidemic can only be broken with a comprehensive effort from all levels of government focused on increasing access to treatment, prevention and recovery services,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “Funding from the Department of Public Health will help provide important substance misuse treatment services to a rehabilitating population that we know is significantly more susceptible to the opioid epidemic upon their release.”

The funding is provided by the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration as part of a $11.7 million grant authorized under the federal 21st Century Cures Act, signed into law last year.

The grant is intended to help the state respond to the opioid epidemic, and state officials said when the funding was announced in April that they planned to use it to increase outpatient services, expand community overdose prevention programs, and support new programs focusing on at-risk populations like pre-release inmates and pregnant women.