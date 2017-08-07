Baltimore ceasefire fails

(WBAL/NBC News) Baltimore’s effort to mark 72 hours without violence came to an early end Saturday evening when a 24-year-old man was shot to death.

The shooting took place on the same day as dozens of community events were held as part of the ceasefire movement, a grassroots effort to stop the violence in the city.

Movement organizer Errica Bridgeford said the push for peace is not over.

“I believe that my city is going to show up tomorrow vibrating higher, showing love, ready to stand stronger and tighter together. Now we can see we still got a lot of gaps, right? So we’re just going to tighten it up. We’re just going to tighten it up and vibrate higher,” Bridgeford said.

