Baltimore ceasefire fails

WBAL's Vanessa Herring Published: Updated:
Fatal shootings put an early end to to mark 72-hour "ceasefire" without violence on the streets of Baltimore.

(WBAL/NBC News) Baltimore’s effort to mark 72 hours without violence came to an early end Saturday evening when a 24-year-old man was shot to death.

The shooting took place on the same day as dozens of community events were held as part of the ceasefire movement, a grassroots effort to stop the violence in the city.

Movement organizer Errica Bridgeford said the push for peace is not over.

“I believe that my city is going to show up tomorrow vibrating higher, showing love, ready to stand stronger and tighter together. Now we can see we still got a lot of gaps, right? So we’re just going to tighten it up. We’re just going to tighten it up and vibrate higher,” Bridgeford said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2veqMtT

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s