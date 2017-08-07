Back to school organizing

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – From elementary to high school, it’s not always easy to organize all of the notebooks, pencils, and crayons. Rick Woods, from the Functional Organizer, came to show us how to arrange all of our back to school supplies before you even get the list.

And here’s a checklist for you to make your supply bin at home:

Notebooks (Quantity _____ )

Folders (Quantity _____ )

Binders (Quantity _____ )

Paper

3-Hole Puncher

Pens

Pencils

Glue

Tape

Colored Pencils

Crayons

Markers

Highlighters

Notecards

Sticky Pads

Scissors

Utility Knife

Stapler

Staples

Sharpener

Ruler

Elastic Bands

Paper Clips

Thumb Drives

Calculator