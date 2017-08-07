Back to school organizing

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – From elementary to high school, it’s not always easy to organize all of the notebooks, pencils, and crayons. Rick Woods, from the Functional Organizer, came to show us how to arrange all of our back to school supplies before you even get the list.
And here’s a checklist for you to make your supply bin at home:
- Notebooks (Quantity _____ )
- Folders (Quantity _____ )
- Binders (Quantity _____ )
- Paper
- 3-Hole Puncher
- Pens
- Pencils
- Glue
- Tape
- Colored Pencils
- Crayons
- Markers
- Highlighters
- Notecards
- Sticky Pads
- Scissors
- Utility Knife
- Stapler
- Staples
- Sharpener
- Ruler
- Elastic Bands
- Paper Clips
- Thumb Drives
- Calculator