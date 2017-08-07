Army Black Daggers to perform at Stanley Park in Westfield Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Army Black Daggers are coming to Stanley Park in Westfield Friday.

The Black Daggers are a parachute team composed of Army special operation soldiers, who in between combat assignments, perform at air shows around the country. They’re scheduled to perform twice this weekend at the Westfield International Air Show.

People can get a sneak peak of their performance Friday afternoon at Stanley Park, where the team is expected to land after jumping out of their aircraft.

22News found out Monday why the park was chosen for the teaser performance.

“Two mains reasons,” Air show director Lt. Col. Eric Armentrout said. “Stanley Park is in Westfield, so naturally since it’s the Westfield Air Show, and there is consistence, and then also it’s a really nice large field for them to land in and provides a lot of space for crowds to come out.”

The weather should not affect the show unless it is pouring rain, then the teaser will be canceled.

After the show people are allowed to meet the Black Daggers, take some pictures with them, and also get autographs.