CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – A sweet treat for adults! Jennifer Remillard with Sassy Mama Cupcakes showed us how to make Alcohol-Infused Coffee Chocolate Cupcakes.

Alcohol-Infused Coffee Chocolate Cupcakes

Yields 2 dozen

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Bake Time: 18 Minutes

INGREDIENTS:

Cupcakes:

8.5 oz. All-Purpose Flour, Sifted

½ unsweetened Cocoa Powder, Sifted

2 Tsp Corn Free Baking Powder

¼ Tsp Sea Salt

12 Tbsp (1 ½ Sticks) Unsalted Butter, Room Temperature

1 ½ Cups Granulated Sugar

2 Large Eggs, Room Temperature

1 Tsp Vanilla Extract

1 Tsp Coffee Liqueur

Frosting:

6-8 Cups Confectioner’s Sugar, Sifted

2 Sticks Unsalted Butter, Room Temperature

¼ Cup Coffee Liqueur

¼ Cup Whole Milk

Pinch of Sea Salt

Garnish with freshly grated chocolate

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350°. Line a muffin pan with cupcake liners and set aside.

Place the unsalted butter into a bowl of an electric mixer and beat on medium for 2 minutes. Add the granulated sugar to the butter and continue to beat on medium for 4 minutes, until mixture looks fluffy. Turn off mixer and scrape sides of the bowl. Add the large eggs, beating in one egg at a time, until just blended. Be sure to not overbeat the eggs. Next add the coffee liqueur and vanilla extract. Blend the mixture on medium together until all ingredients are mixed together (about 1 minute).

In a separate bowl, whisk together the sifted flour, baking powder, and sea salt.

With the mixer on low, add the dry ingredients to the egg mixture in two batches, alternating with the milk. Be sure to mix until just blended (1 minute). Scrape down sides and hand mix to ensure all ingredients are together.

Using a large scoop (3 Tbsp), fill the cupcake liners. Bake for 18 minutes, turning the pan half way through.

Take the cupcakes out of the oven and remove the cupcakes from the pan after 5 minutes; placing them on a cooling rack.

To make the frosting, combine unsalted butter and sifted confectioner’s sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer, blending on medium. Add sea salt. Reduce the mixer speed to medium, then add the milk and coffee liqueur. Continue to blend on medium high for about 4 minutes. (Tip: Add more milk if mixture is too dry. Add more confectioner’s sugar if mixture is too wet.)

Using a 1M decorators tip (or a large star tip), frost the cupcakes and top with a freshly grated chocolate. Enjoy!

(Recipe adapted from Cosmopolitan)