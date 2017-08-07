Agawam mayor to propose marijuana moratorium

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Richard Cohen of Agawam said he’ll propose a moratorium on recreational marijuana sales at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Even though Question 4 legalized recreational marijuana in Massachusetts, most of Agawam’s voters voted against it. And Mayor Cohen told 22News that their vote should be honored.

“I think it’s still imperative, and it’s been suggested strongly by the Massachusetts municipal association and the state attorney general’s office, that every city put either a ban or a moratorium in place,” Cohen explained.

The newly-re-written marijuana law will allow the Agawam City Council to delay recreational marijuana sales in town. During the moratorium period, the town would undertake a planning process to address potential impacts of recreational marijuana in the town.

According to Mayor Cohen, the temporary ban would be in effect until July 1, 2018.