5 children removed from ‘deplorable’ home, 4 relatives facing charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As of Sunday night, a one-year-old is critical condition at Dayton Children’s Hospital after Dayton police found the girl unresponsive around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Crews were called to the home located on South Torrence Street near East Fourth Street after the child’s grandmother called 911 to report the little girl wasn’t breathing.

Caller: “Come on baby girl. Oh my god. Oh my god. Oh my god. Oh my god. Oh my god.”

A grandmother experiencing her worst nightmare.

Caller: I’m in a medical field. I shouldn’t be wigging out, but this is my grand baby.” Dispatch: “Take a deep breath. It’s different when it’s family.”

A calm dispatcher offering comfort to a grandma in distress.

“Come on baby. Get her breathe. God. Somebody get her to breathe.”

When medics arrive, they rush the child to the hospital and found a home littered with feces and 15 dead animals–mostly snakes, including a large boa constrictor and a python. Neighbors say the family was known for having animals.

“They had a rooster,” neighbor Malachi Perez said. “I know they had rabbits. I know the lady she had a bunch of snakes and what I seen out there was pretty sick.”

Family services and animal control were at the home around 10 a.m. Sunday. That’s when 4 other children were discovered to be staying at the home. They were taken into child protective services. As for the animals, neighbors describe seeing the Montgomery County Resource Center removing several dead snakes in Tupperware containers.

“It feel very uncomfortable,” neighbor Jennifer Davis said. “It really does. Because I have children of my own and I don’t think I could ever let my child live in a nasty environment like that.”

Davis–a mother of 3 kids–is trying wrap her mind around what happened just steps from her home.

“Just very shocked still,” Davis said. “If I would have known this place was like this. I would have called on my own.”

It’s still unclear what caused the child to stop breathing. At least 4 relatives at the home including the grandparents and the mother are facing child endangerment charges related to the 4 other children found at the home.

At this time, no one is facing charges related to the 1-year-old although more charges are expected to come down.