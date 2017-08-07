1 dead, 1 arrested after Lynn rooming house stabbing

Associated Press Published:

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at a Lynn rooming house.

It was the second homicide of the weekend in the city.

A spokesman for the Essex district attorney says officers responding to the rooming house on Union Street at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday arrested 66-year-old resident Richard Davis.

He’s charged with stabbing another resident and will be arraigned Monday. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

The DA’s spokesman says the stabbing at the rooming house is not connected to the shooting of 34-year-old Pedro Carrillo at about 2 a.m. Sunday. No arrests in that shooting have been announced.

 

