Worcester man shot, another stabbed near Providence nightclub

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting of one man and the stabbing of another in Providence.

Lt. Luis San Lucas says it happened early Sunday shortly after a downtown nightclub closed. Shots were fired during a disturbance involving two groups of people in the parking lot.

San Lucas says a Worcester, Massachusetts, man was shot in the foot and hospitalized. Another Worcester man arrived at the hospital with a stab wound to the chest. Neither man sustained injuries considered life-threatening.

___

