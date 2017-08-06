What to expect from the 2017 Westfield International Air Show next weekend

This year's show will display the history of aviation in America.

F-15 aircraft
The 104th Fighter Wing, Massachusetts Air National Guard F-15 aircraft remain ready on the flight line at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The 104th Fighter Wing received the highest rating of "Mission Ready" on the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Inspector General (IG) Alert Force Evaluation, January 27, 2017.(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of thousands of visitors will flock to Westfield next weekend for the annual event.

This year’s show will display the history of aviation in America, with displays and planes representing significant events throughout history. This year the show will feature several new performers this year, including the liberty jump team, which is made up of commemorative jumpers who honor those who served in World War II by performing jumps as they were done back then.

Also added to the lineup are the US Navy F/A 18 Hornet demonstrators, and the black daggers US Army Parachute team. The Airforce Thunderbirds will also be performing. General admission to the show is free, and the show will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until 4:30 pm, but with thousands and thousands expected to attend, the parking lots will open at 6:30 at Barnes and the security gates will open at 8:00.

Signs have already gone up on the interstate warning people to expect delays next weekend due to the influx of people traveling to the show.

