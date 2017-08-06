Local residents ready for the Westfield International Air Show

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Next weekend, hundreds of thousands of people will flock to Westfield for the International air show, attracting local residents and people from all across the country.

Marshall Brookes, a Westfield resident, said you can feel excitement throughout the city when the airshow is in town. Brookes said “Well it’s definitely a buzz. A lot of people do come here from all over to visit, and it’s a good spectacle. It doesn’t have much of a things to do around here, so whenever there is something that comes up for people to come and gather, it’s good, it’s a good thing”.

While some Westfield Residents plan to head to the base to watch the show, others said they can stay home and still catch the spectacle. With thousands and thousands attract to the city for the special event, residents said the air show gives Westfield more recognition.

Glen Perlmutter said “Where I live here in Westfield, I can see it fly right over my house, so I don’t have to go to it, it just comes to me. I think it definitely brings a lot of benefits. It puts this town on the map gets a lot of people talking about Westfield, and I think those are all good things”.

Annmarie Fay said she’s been watching the airshow from her home across the street for years. She said the experience leaves an impression on kids who attend.

Fay said “I think it means just a lot of revenue, and a lot of the kids just love going to the airshow. I think the kids get a good experience to know what the Air Force is about, and what the military is about and they get to check out all the cool planes and what they do and the pilots, and I think they get a really good experience”.

Fay said she only wishes the show came more often, saying “They should have it every year it shouldn’t be only every four years, and it should always be like at one place. I mean it’s good that they rotate between Barnes and Westover, but my kids love it, it’s a good turnout. ”

The flying performance start Saturday morning at 10:30 AM.